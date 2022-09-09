6. Slow & Low Whiskey SunshineGet It
Launching in September 2022, this brand is all about craft bar quality in a can. The 10% ABV libation is a riff on the rye whiskey Collins, featuring real lemon juice, plus hits of yuzu, sweet orange, and Oroblanco grapefruit. Also debuting this month is the 10% ABV Whiskey Buck. Often dubbed the original “mule,” it’s also got real lemon juice, along with ginger beer for a refreshing palate-pleaser.
[$20; 4-pack; drinkslowandlow.com]
