7. Tip Top Proper Cocktails ManhattanGet It
In the mood for a Manhattan without the fuss? Crack open a pint-sized version and prepare to be delighted—and buzzed (it’s 31% ABV). Made with rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters, the zippy drink is big on the spice and has dark cherry and cinnamon undertones. For another great option from the canned cocktail label, try the 37% ABV Old Fashioned bursting with vanilla and sweet citrus alongside notes of stone fruit and spice.
[$40; 8-pack; tiptopcocktails.com]
