Ready-to-Drink Whiskey Canned Cocktails That Pack a Punch

Can of Tip Top Proper Cocktails Manhattan next to a manhattan cocktail in a stemmed glass.
7
Mia Yakel 4 / 7

7. Tip Top Proper Cocktails Manhattan

Get It

In the mood for a Manhattan without the fuss? Crack open a pint-sized version and prepare to be delighted—and buzzed (it’s 31% ABV). Made with rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters, the zippy drink is big on the spice and has dark cherry and cinnamon undertones. For another great option from the canned cocktail label, try the 37% ABV Old Fashioned bursting with vanilla and sweet citrus alongside notes of stone fruit and spice.

[$40; 8-pack; tiptopcocktails.com]

