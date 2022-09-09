8. Seven Stills Whiskey HighballGet It
This canned cocktail made from Seven Stills’ award-winning Chocasmoke Whiskey is distilled from a Chocolate Oatmeal Stout brewed in-house. Part of the company’s new canned cocktail collection, this 10% ABV beverage contains just two reliable ingredients: whiskey and carbonated water—balanced nicely to let the whiskey shine without being overpowering. Expect hints of chocolate malt, peat smoked barley, and creamy oats from the original beer in the drink.
[$13; 4-pack; sevenstills.com]
