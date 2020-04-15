If you’ve ever dreamed of being a professional whiskey blender, you’ll have your chance this month from your own living room. WhistlePig Distillery is crowdsourcing its next limited edition release, in partnership with Flaviar, and will be donating a portion of the sales to help struggling bartenders.

Here’s where you come in. You can participate by requesting a blending kit, so you can make your own blend.

The blending kit comes in a wooden box and includes:

2 50ml Wheat Whiskey Samples

2 50ml Rye Whiskey Samples

2 50ml Barley Whiskey Samples

Beaker

Dropper

Whiskey Tasting Glass

Participants will use one set to perfect their own blend, and submit that to the competition. The second set of samples will be for everyone to sample the three finalists and winning blend at the end of the experiment.

WhistlePig Homestock (as it’s being referred) will be bottled in May, and Flaviar will ship the limited edition whiskey starting later that month, with 20 percent of each sale going to support the United States Bartenders’ Guild (USBG) Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, which has been providing funds and relief grants for bartenders and drinks professionals struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s how it will work, according to Flaviar:

“Flaviar’s community of whiskey enthusiasts will submit their preferred blend to an expert panel for consideration and tune in for a live-streamed tasting at the end of April. The top three blends crowd-sourced from members will be recreated live on air by WhistlePig’s Pete Lynch, with members able to blend and taste alongside them, then vote for their favorite in a live poll. The winning recipe from this virtual crowd-blending experiment, will then be bottled and released as WhistlePig HomeStock Whiskey, Blended Together, While Apart.”

The cutoff to request a blending kit was originally scheduled for the 15th, but has been pushed back to the 17th. To get your hand on a blending kit, visit this link by the end of the week.

