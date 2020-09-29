Food & Drink

Why Eggs Really Are the Perfect Breakfast

Breakfast of hard boiled eggs and yogurt with blueberries, kiwis, strawberries, and granola
Breakfast of hard boiled eggs and yogurt with blueberries, kiwis, strawberries, and granolaChris Wellhausen

Consuming protein matters—not just how much, but when, according to researchers at the University of Birmingham. In a study of 120 people of all ages, scientists found that those who spread their protein intake out equally for breakfast, lunch, and dinner are likely to experience less age-related muscle mass loss than those who skimped on breakfast and loaded up at dinner.

Why Eggs Really Are the Perfect Breakfast

High Protein Meats: The Top 20 Meat Proteins

Carnivorous workout warriors looking to build muscle should keep these top sources stocked.

Read article

It’d be nice if you could compensate for a low-protein breakfast with a large steak at night, but it doesn’t work that way since your body can only store so much protein at one time. “To maximize muscle growth, you need 30 to 40 grams of protein per meal,” says lead study author Benoit Smeuninx. If you’re an active guy in your 50s and weigh around 175 pounds, he recommends 32 grams of protein at breakfast—roughly two eggs, a cup of yogurt, and a bowl of fortified cereal.

Chicken cooked with apple cider

30 Ways to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Learn how to incorporate a healthy amount of protein throughout the day—which research shows is bett...

Read article

And don’t forget to hit the gym: “The most important stimulus for building muscle remains exercise,” he says. Aim for resistance training three days a week and at least 150 minutes (or five 30-minute sessions) of cardio conditioning weekly.

Man making protein shake

Everything You Need to Know About Plant and Animal Protein

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

More from Food & Drink