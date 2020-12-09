Why Self Sharpening Knives Will Give You A Cutting Edge in the Kitchen

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

2020 has seen the rise of people learning how to cook at home. Learning for the first time or just expanding their knowledge already. It’s not safe to really go out to restaurants these days and that will continue to be the case for a while now. So cooking at home will be the go-to for your meals for the foreseeable future.

There is nothing wrong with cooking at home. Quite the contrary in fact. Cooking at home offers plenty of benefits. For one, it can get to be pretty therapeutic when you are well versed in the fine kitchen arts. It’s also a whole lot healthier for you, not just because the ingredients at home can be healthier but because you can control how much you make/eat.

When it comes to making meals at home, you can’t just roll right into it. You need to have the right accessories in the kitchen like pots and pans and knives and such. But you also need to make sure these items are of high quality. You don’t want to cook with subpar materials. Not only that, but you need to make sure you are on point with the upkeep of your kitchen gear.

If you don’t pay attention, the durability and strength, and efficacy of your kitchen gear can diminish over time. Pots can cook less evenly and pans might spring a leak. The one item you really need to keep an eye out for is the sharpness of your kitchen knives. Because every time you use them, they get slightly duller each time.

The duller your knives get, the harder it becomes to make your meals. You’ll need to put a little more elbow grease into it when you start slicing food up. Not only that but you can’t slice and dice food up with the accuracy you like. That is why you need to keep up with the sharpness of your knives before they become ultimately useless.

With the way things are right now, it may not be the easiest thing in the world to get your knives sharpened. It’s best to stay inside as often as possible, not to mention any knife sharpeners in the area might be closed. So you need to take the bull by the horns and make sure your knives are properly sharpened for any meal you got planned.

There are plenty of options out there for you to keep your knives sharpened at home. You can learn how to do it yourself. But that might take up too much time for you. Luckily, there are options out there for a less time-consuming way to keep your knives sharp. And that is by heading on over to Calphalon to get some next-level great knives.

Calphalon is one of the best resources out there for your kitchen cookware needs. And that extends to the knives in stock. When these knives from Calphalon are properly sharpened, you will have no issues at all cutting through your ingredients for any meal. They become even more impressive when you check out the self-sharpening knives in stock.

That’s right. Calphalon has a rock-solid collection of knife sets with knives that are self-sharpening. Which means you don’t need to do anything with these bad boys. With the SharpIN Tech in these knives, you just have to use them to sharpen them. Because they come with built-in ceramic sharpeners that keep the edges of the knife as sharp as possible.

When you get these knives in hand, you will be mightily impressed even before you get to see the self-sharpening tech at work. They feel wonderful in the hand, with even weight distribution. The handles are comfortable for easy use. And some of them are non-stick, so you won’t have much of a mess when you are done cutting up your meals.

Calphalon is seriously one of the most impressive cookware resources out there. That is especially true when you see the self-sharpening knives at work. And to help you guys make the purchase that works best for you, we have laid out 5 amazing knife sets from Calphalon below. All you need to do is pick out the set that works best for you and you will have the easiest meal prep possible in your future.

