Why Self Sharpening Knives Will Give You A Cutting Edge in the Kitchen

Contemporary SharpIN™ Nonstick 14-Piece Cutlery Set GET IT!

14 pieces of amazing cutlery from Calphalon is a great pickup for anybody, no matter what their culinary skills are. You’ll cut up your food with no problems at all and the knives will sharpen themselves. They’re non-stick so they won’t leave a mess for you after cooking or eating. It’s a set that’s no muss and no fuss. Just the best time cooking your meals.

Get It: Pick up the Contemporary SharpIN™ Nonstick 14-Piece Cutlery Set ($300) at Calphalon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!