Why Self Sharpening Knives Will Give You A Cutting Edge in the Kitchen

As the name suggests, the cutlery in this set will deliver you a precise cut. No matter what you’re prepping, these knives will slice through it without a problem. Add in the non-stick design and the self-sharpening tech, and these knives are hard to beat.

Get It: Pick up the Precision Sharp IN™ Nonstick 13-Piece Cutlery Set ($300; was $350) at Calphalon

