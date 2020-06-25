Why You Need to Embrace the Fika, or Swedish Coffee Break, This Summer

Sponsored Content

For a country that spends most of winter in darkness and enjoys days of 24-hour sun in the summer, it’s no surprise that coffee is a big part of life in Sweden. The fika, or coffee break, is an institution. Swedes never miss their mid-morning (and often mid-afternoon) time-out for a coffee and pastry (traditionally a kanelbullar, a cinnamon roll spiced with cardamom). It’s a moment to take a pause from the day to catch your breath or catch up with friends and coworkers—or, in the new normal, to look away from the screens and log off your video chat.

How to embrace this break time in our new, socially-distanced reality, without dealing with crowds at the coffee shop? Easy: the Starbucks app. It lets you find a store, order ahead and get contactless payment, fast. Just open your Starbucks app and select the store you’d like to order from. Next, browse and choose from a handy menu that ensures you get exactly what you want—it’s here you can customize your order (contactless doesn’t mean any less of an awesome experience). After you’ve got your order finalized, tap the shopping bag and sign in or add your contact and payment info. Finish checking out and head to the pickup area of your local store when your order is ready. The app will calculate an estimated wait time so you’re in and out. It’s really that easy.

Here, three tasty fika pairings you’ll want to block your schedule to enjoy.

The Classic Fika, But Make it Summer: Nitro Cold Brew and Morning Bun

There’s great pleasure in enjoying simple things done exceedingly well. When it comes to summer, cold coffee is essential—and the Nitro Cold Brew is really next level. The special blend of beans makes for a smooth and complex flavor, while the infusion of nitrogen gives the coffee a rich crema. Pair it with a flaky Morning Bun that’s spiced with single origin Sumatran cinnamon and take your time enjoying it.

If a campfire and classic s’mores is a common daydream, then this combination is for you. The S’mores Frappuccino® Blended Beverage embodies the fireside treat, but, well, in a cup (plus it has coffee) thanks to marshmallow-infused whipped cream, graham cracker crumble, and milk chocolate syrup atop a blend of vanilla, coffee, and ice. There’s a lot going on and it all works. Add a Classic Coffee Cake on the side because, why not? For bonus points, take this one to the nearest park or green space for some fresh air—the third essential ingredient in a summer fika.

We have our friends Down Under to thank for the proliferation of the Flat White. And we have Starbucks to thank for making it easier than ever to order all summer long. The Almondmilk Honey Flat White intentionally pairs almondmilk and signature espresso with a hint of honey for the exactly-right amount of creamy, nutty sweetness. Add a tried and true coffee companion, like the Old-Fashioned Glazed Doughnut, and you’ve got a match made in heaven (Seattle). Dunking is not only allowed during fika; it’s encouraged.

