5 Essential Bourbons That Celebrate 65 Years of a Wild Turkey Legend

Jimmy Russell, legendary master distiller of Wild Turkey, is celebrating 65 years in whiskey-making this year, and to celebrate, we’ve picked five of the best bottles to toast him.

Russell came on board in 1954, when Eisenhower was president. He has spent the last six and a half decades making whiskey. During that time, he’s risen to the position of Master Distiller, watched his son and grandson both join the family business, and, most importantly, has overseen the development of quite a few great bottles of Kentucky whiskey.

There are endless, delicious ways to enjoy Wild Turkey whiskeys, whether you prefer them in a Boulevardier, neat, or over ice. So raise a glass to Jimmy—perhaps a glass of one of the five great bottles below.