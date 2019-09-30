5 Essential Bourbons That Celebrate 65 Years of a Wild Turkey Legend

Diamond Anniversary Get It

While Jimmy Russell may not have created this bourbon it has his name all over it—literally. The Diamond Anniversary bottling was created to honor Jimmy Russell’s 60th anniversary of working for the brand. Moreover, the process of creating this whiskey (a blend of 13- and 16-year-old bourbons) was helmed by Jimmy’s son Eddie Russell, who shares the distinction of Master Distiller with his dad today (and has since 2015). Diamond Anniversary was launched just before Eddie’s title was made official.

[$125; drizly.com]