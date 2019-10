Kentucky Spirit Get It

A few years after Rare Breed, Russell launched Kentucky Spirit: the first official single barrel product in the portfolio, and one of the first designated single barrel bourbons ever created—in many ways, it was Wild Turkey (and Jimmy Russell’s) response to Blanton’s. Kentucky Spirit tends to show more age and therefore richer flavors: leather, vanilla, sometimes manifesting unique fruits like key lime and blackberry.

[$50; drizly.com]