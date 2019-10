Russell’s Reserve 10-Year Bourbon Get It

Russell’s Reserve is a low-proof bottling in comparison with its triple-digit siblings. When it came out nearly 20 years ago, it caught attention for its rich, syrupy, baking-spice-laden flavors and its 10-year age statement (which is increasingly rare today). This bottling was successful enough to lead to several more releases in the Russell’s Reserve line, including 6-year whiskeys, and single barrels.

