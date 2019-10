Wild Turkey 101 Get It

The storied Wild Turkey 101 is among the most underappreciated (and most affordable) whiskeys Kentucky has to offer. Jimmy has been at the helm of this particular vessel for most of his career, including the last “change” to the recipe back in the 1970s. This is an all-purpose bourbon, big and spicy, with a ton of cocktail value, in particular (Jimmy, of course, prefers it neat or over ice).

[$24; drizly.com]