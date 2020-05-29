Wild Turkey is once again reaching into the archives to create something new with this year’s 17-year-old, bottled-in-bond release of Master’s Keep. This is not the first time Wild Turkey has hit the archives for inspiration. Master’s Keep (which started in 2015) has been a showcase for innovation, with a hint of nostalgia. This year’s Master’s Keep “Bottled in Bond” is a new take on a bottle released in 2007: Wild Turkey American Spirit.

American Spirit was a 15-year-old Bottled-in-Bond bourbon, released at a time when a 15-year-old Bottled-in-Bond bourbon was only getting a fraction of the attention it deserved—before the bourbon boom changed the bourbon world entirely.

Master’s Keep has been the host for pet projects from master distiller Eddie Russell—for instance, the sherry-finished Master’s Keep Revival, which was formulated in honor of a now-discontinued sherry bourbon his father Jimmy Russell oversaw the release of.

Other entries in the Master’s Keep series have included Decades (a blend of whiskeys from 10-20 years of age) and Cornerstone Rye, which is the line’s only rye release to date.

This year’s bottling is special for both its age and its labeling. The term “Bottled in Bond” (colloquially, BIB for short) is a labeling designation with a lot of requirements—sort of like “champagne,” or “extra-virgin.” Any bottle displaying the BIB designation must be composed entirely of liquid distilled in one “distillation season” (there are two distillation seasons, January–June and July–December). That means everything in the bottle went into a barrel within six months. The liquid in that bottle must also be a minimum of four years old, and have aged entirely in a federally bonded warehouse.

Samples of the new batch haven’t been shared with the public yet, but official tasting notes from Wild Turkey say the bourbon has “an enticing taste and aroma of toasted oak, apple and dark cherry highlighted by the sweet confectionary flavors of vanilla, brown sugar and toffee. The enjoyable, lingering finish is complete with dark notes of mocha, smoke and spice.”

Master’s Keep Bottled in Bond will include only about 14,400 bottles of total production, and should retail for around $175 when it goes on sale in June. Track it (and the other bottles in the Master’s Keep line) down here.

