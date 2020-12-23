Wine and Vinyl Are On Tap At Aspen’s New Wine Bar At The Little Nell

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

2020 has been quite a stressful time for all of us. If you are looking to spend the New Year shedding that stress, you should go on vacation. Take some time off and relax. We would recommend heading out to Colorado so you can enjoy a nice time out at The Wine Bar at The Nell.

Formerly a high energy après-ski bar known as Chair 9 (for the 9th chair on Aspen Mountain), The Wine Bar at The Nell is now a high-end lounge for ski season. Little Nell Wine Director Chris Dunaway oversees the wine list, joined by a team of sommeliers including Master Sommelier Joshua Nadal who moved West from New York City in response to the pandemic and indoor dining being shuttered in Manhattan. You’ll find dozens of wines by the glass and 16 wine enomatics on tap – all certain to thrill your palate.

Little Nell Culinary Director Matt Zubrod serves savory dishes from wagyu tataki to king crab amuse buches to housemade charcuterie and cheese. When we were there, he rolled a cart through the room, serving thinly sliced La Quercia ham to guests.

DJs spin daily, with an analog only format, playing records on original Technics turnables over an audiophile system with Klipsch speakers set around the room. Expect downtempo tracks à la Hotel Costes, which contributes to the de-stressing efforts of the ambiance in the room.

The Wine Bar at The Nell is open from 3:30 pm to 9:30 pm everyday this winter. Reservations are recommended to be seated with your group of up to eight. Another option is to book the space as a buyout from 7:30 pm to 10:00 pm to enjoy a customized wine dinner for up to 50 people with your own personal sommeliers, chef, DJ, and more.

Price minimums vary – visit the website for availability and reservations.

