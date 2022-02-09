The Best Wines for Valentine’s Day: Expert-Approved Bottles to Uncork This Year

Ah, Valentine’s Day: the single most frustrating holiday on the calendar. Whether you’re with the love of your life or single, it can be a hard event to plan. And we know from experience that one of the most anxiety-inducing elements of the planning process is deciding on the best wines for Valentine’s Day.

We hedged your bets for you and paired some of the wines we’re really into right now with some of the most common Valentine’s situations, so you’ll have one less thing to think about while planning the perfect night with your partner, your friends, or yourself. Read on to see our picks (along with recommendations from top sommeliers) for the best wines for Valentine’s Day.

