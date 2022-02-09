The Best Wines for Valentine’s Day: Expert-Approved Bottles to Uncork This Year

10. For a Big-Deal Dinner: Nicolas Feuillatte Palmes d’Or Rosé Get It

Feuillatte designed this bottle as a tribute to a beautiful young opera singer with whom he became infatuated with while living in New York. (The dimples on the bottle are a nod to the strand of pearls she always wore.) It’s a beautiful story to tell while pouring, and once it’s in the glass, the toast will bring out rich berry and jam notes with a long floral finish. It’s a perfect way to cap off a big anniversary or to celebrate popping the question.

[$270; drizly.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!