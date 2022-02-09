The Best Wines for Valentine’s Day: Expert-Approved Bottles to Uncork This Year

5. For a Surprise: Ruinart Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2009 Get It

The Dom Ruinart is composed entirely of chardonnay grapes from grand crus. It’s biscuity and silky with hints of citrus and stone fruit on the nose—a really delicious champagne. It’s great before or after just about any meal, meaning it’s versatile in serving time so you can plan on the fly or have it ready when you get home.

[$162; reservebar.com]

