The Best Wines for Valentine’s Day: Expert-Approved Bottles to Uncork This Year

4. For After Dinner: Masciarelli Marina Cvetic Iskra Get It

“Nothing says romance like a rich, velvety red,” says Sarah Tracey, a sommelier, wine and spirits educator, and event host in New York City. “This is a sensual wine with a beautiful plush texture and lush dark plum and currant notes with a hint of warm spices.”

It also has a romantic back story: The founder and winemaker of Masciarelli, Gianni Masciarelli, dedicated this wine to his Serbian wife Marina Cvetic (“iskra” is Serbian for “spark”). Upon his passing in 2008, Marina took over winery operations. While honoring her husband’s legacy, she has also pursued innovations in sustainability and ecotourism.

“This wine is an enduring tribute to their love story and is sure to set off the spark that ends your romantic evening,” Tracey says.

If you’re looking to pair it with dessert, choose a dense, buttery sheep’s milk cheese like Capra Sarda, or milk chocolate truffles.

[$32; saratogawine.com]

