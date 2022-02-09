The Best Wines for Valentine’s Day: Expert-Approved Bottles to Uncork This Year

12. For a Last-Minute Date: Bergström Shea Vineyard Pinot Noir Get It

Meet someone you instantly click with? Reconnecting with an old flame at the last minute? It never hurts to have a great bottle of complex wine on hand. We’re really digging this full-bodied pinot noir from Oregon’s Bergström Wines. The Shea vineyards produce some of the boldest wines in this portfolio, and this one in particular is velvety with ripe berries and the right amount of earthiness. It also has just the right give and take between acidity and tannin.

[$70; bergstromwines.com]

