The Best Wines for Valentine’s Day: Expert-Approved Bottles to Uncork This Year

2. For Longtime Couples: CARO 2017 Get It

Proof that some things are just better together. This wine, a blend of two noble grapes (malbec and cabernet sauvignon), was born from the alliance of two celebrated wine regions (France and Argentina), and a partnership between two renowned wine families (the Domaines Barons de Rothchild and the Catena Family).

“On the palate, the wine is well-balanced with great concentration, persistent freshness, and well-integrated tannins, contributing to a harmonious feel,” M. Sebastian Pacheco, head sommelier at The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, tells Men’s Journal. “CARO 2017 is a true symbol of union and matrimony. Ready to drink now, this wine (like all the best couples) will only improve with age.”

[$58; totalwine.com]

