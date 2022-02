8. For Saying How You Feel: Inglenook Rubicon 2017 Get It

“It is the ultimate ‘I love you,’” says Tonya Pitts, wine director and sommelier for One Market Restaurant in San Francisco. The wine features rich notes of blackberry, boysenberry, black cherry, maple, and bittersweet chocolate. Pitts recommends pairing it with meaty fish dishes or a grilled New York steak for two.

[$210; inglenook.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!