The Best Wines for Valentine’s Day: Expert-Approved Bottles to Uncork This Year

3. For Daytime Plans: McBride Sisters Sauvignon Blanc Get It

Whether you’re taking the whole day to celebrate or squeezing in a romantic lunch, a nice acidic white wine will complement just about any meal choice (even delivery). Our pick for a well-rounded midday wine is the McBride Sisters Sauvignon Blanc, a tasty and refreshing New Zealand bottle with peach and tropical fruit flavors and just a hint of herbaceousness, all with a nice acidity on the finish.

[$17; mcbridesisters.com]

