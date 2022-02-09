The Best Wines for Valentine’s Day: Expert-Approved Bottles to Uncork This Year

1. For Your First Valentine’s Day Together: Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé Get It

The biggest rookie mistake is trying to overdo it: elaborate plans, crowded schedule, expensive gifts. That’s why we like this simple crowd-pleasing champagne. A perfectly balanced blend of chardonnay, pinot noir, and pinot meunier grapes makes this wine a tasty way to celebrate the first of many Valentine’s Days to come.

[$89; reservebar.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!