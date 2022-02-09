The Best Wines for Valentine’s Day: Expert-Approved Bottles to Uncork This Year

7. For a Home-Cooked Meal: Trinchero Mario’s Cabernet Sauvignon Get It

A surprisingly versatile wine for its body, Mario’s Cabernet Sauvignon is great with just about every red meat, cheese, or pasta we could think of to prepare for Valentine’s Day at home. Its multitude of berry notes, light tannins, and coating mouthfeel are going to steal the show from anything we’d cook, anyway. But if you’re a fantastic chef, it’ll hold its own alongside your best dish.

[$95; trincheronapavalley.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!