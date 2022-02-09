Food & Drink

The Best Wines for Valentine’s Day: Expert-Approved Bottles to Uncork This Year

wine
13
Image via Falesco 11 / 13

11. For a Singles Evening: Falesco Tellus Cabernet Sauvignon

Get It

Whether you’re spending Valentine’s Day with friends or solo, treat yourself to one of our favorite affordable wines: Tellus Cabernet. It’s a dark, rich red with a great balance of tannin and acidity, and that makes it perfect for serving with a heartier family-style meal, or a tasty steak for one paired with a favorite movie. 

[$11; vivino.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Immunity_010322_300x490
More from Food & Drink