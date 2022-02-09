The Best Wines for Valentine’s Day: Expert-Approved Bottles to Uncork This Year

11. For a Singles Evening: Falesco Tellus Cabernet Sauvignon Get It

Whether you’re spending Valentine’s Day with friends or solo, treat yourself to one of our favorite affordable wines: Tellus Cabernet. It’s a dark, rich red with a great balance of tannin and acidity, and that makes it perfect for serving with a heartier family-style meal, or a tasty steak for one paired with a favorite movie.

[$11; vivino.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!