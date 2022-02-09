The Best Wines for Valentine’s Day: Expert-Approved Bottles to Uncork This Year

6. For Those Looking to Experiment: Le Grand Verre Le Grand Love Triangle Get It

“Some of my favorite new wines are from Le Grand Verre, a unique single-serve curated wine collection featuring artisanal, family-owned, and ethically made female French wine producers,” says Sara Lehman, a sommelier at One Sixty Madison in New York.

The company offers a Valentine’s Day set with six wines from three producers and regions. These high-quality picks will elevate your evening and allow for some fun experimentation along the way.

“The Le Grand Verre Domaine Caylus Rosé is bursting with flavors of tropical fruit, strawberry, and pineapple, and the Le Grand Verre Domaine Prataviera Sauvignon Blanc is crisp, brilliant, and balanced with notes of apricot and citrus,” Lehman says. “Finish with the Le Grand Verre Château Peyredon, a wine fit for the oenophiles who know they need not spend a fortune on an exquisite Haut-Médoc Crus Bourgeois. It’s a beauty of a wine with notes of blackberry, strawberry, and vanilla.”

[$60; lgvwines.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!