Wonder Bread is Coming to The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and Brings Amazing Recipes With Them

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With October at an end, we got another holiday to look forward to. Thanksgiving is coming up and it’ll be here before we know it. And one of the fun traditions of the holiday is kicking back in the morning with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on TV. And this year, a new entrant will be seen floating down the streets of NYC. That’s entrant? Wonder Bread.

When it comes to sliced bread, you really can’t think of a more iconic brand than Wonder Bread. This brand has been kicking around for 101 years, delivering high-quality goods to our kitchens each of those 101 years. And in the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wonder Bread will have a float in the parade.

The float, named “The Wondership”, is a float that is inspired by the hot air balloon race that inspired the iconic Wonder Bread logo. It’s a whimsical float that is going to fit in quite well with the rest of the attractions that can be found in the parade this year. And that’s not all that Wonder Bread is doing this year either.

Being that the parade is held in NYC, Wonder Bread is going to be donating 10,000 loaves of its Classic White Bread to City Harvest. City Harvest is New York’s first and largest food rescue organization. So to celebrate its 101st year of existence and its first time in the parade, Wonder Bread will be helping out a ton of people in need.

Another way they are helping out this year is by delivering some fantastic recipes for Thanksgiving this year that includes some of their wonderful bread. Recipes that are easy to make after Thanksgiving, using those leftovers to satisfy your hunger and keep the good times rolling.

We got 4 of these recipes here for you and they can be found below. When we say they’re easy to make, we mean it. We’re no cooks but even we can handle the steps that are necessary for making these meals. So get yourself ready for Thanksgiving and the days of leftovers after it by celebrating Wonder Bread.