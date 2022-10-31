Wonder Bread is Coming to The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and Brings Amazing Recipes With Them

INGREDIENTS

Rolls:

1 Pack Wonder® Dinner Rolls 1⁄2 cup butter, softened 1 tbsp butter, to butter the pan 1⁄4 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp ground cinnamon

Icing:

2 cups powdered sugar 2 tbsp butter, softened 1 tsp vanilla

3-4 tbsp milk

DIRECTIONS

Rolls:

Pre heat the oven to 350°F.

In a small bowl, stir together the butter, brown sugar, and ground cinnamon with a fork.

Butter the bottom of a 9×9-inch baking pan.

Remove the rolls from the package in one piece.

Cut 9 Wonder® Dinner Rolls in half horizontally and place the bottom half of the rolls in the 9×9-inch pan. (If you would like to increase your serving size to 12, simply utilize a 9×13-inch pan!)

Brush half of the cinnamon butter mixture evenly over the rolls.

Place the top halves of the rolls in the pan and with the remaining cinnamon butter mixture, spread evenly over the top of the rolls.