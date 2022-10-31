Wonder Bread is Coming to The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and Brings Amazing Recipes With Them

Cinnamon Butter Rolls (9 Servings)
INGREDIENTS
Rolls:
1 Pack Wonder® Dinner Rolls 1⁄2 cup butter, softened 1 tbsp butter, to butter the pan 1⁄4 cup brown sugar
1 tbsp ground cinnamon
Icing:
2 cups powdered sugar 2 tbsp butter, softened 1 tsp vanilla
3-4 tbsp milk
DIRECTIONS
Rolls:
-
Pre heat the oven to 350°F.
-
In a small bowl, stir together the butter, brown sugar, and ground cinnamon with a fork.
-
Butter the bottom of a 9×9-inch baking pan.
-
Remove the rolls from the package in one piece.
-
Cut 9 Wonder® Dinner Rolls in half horizontally and place the bottom half of the rolls in the 9×9-inch pan. (If you would like to increase your serving size to 12, simply utilize a 9×13-inch pan!)
-
Brush half of the cinnamon butter mixture evenly over the rolls.
-
Place the top halves of the rolls in the pan and with the remaining cinnamon butter mixture, spread evenly over the top of the rolls.
-
Bake for 12-13 minutes.
Icing:
-
In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients until smooth, adding enough milk for
desired glaze consistency.
-
Drizzle icing diagonally over the top of the cinnamon rolls.
-
Fall in love with every sweet bite!
Fall in love with every sweet bite!