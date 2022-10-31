Wonder Bread is Coming to The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and Brings Amazing Recipes With Them

INGREDIENTS

1 pack of Wonder® Dinner Rolls

2 cups diced turkey

1 cup cranberry sauce or relish

6 slices Swiss cheese

6 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp yellow mustard

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1/2 Tbsp dried minced onion Salt and pepper to taste

1 Tbsp parsley

1 cup Parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 325°F. Cover 9×13 baking pan with foil and spray with nonstick spray.

Remove rolls from the package in one piece, cutting the entire slab in half lengthwise (creating one-half of “tops” and one-half of “bottoms”.)

Place the bottom half in a foil-covered pan and layer with turkey, cranberry sauce, and cheese. Add the top half of the rolls.

Melt butter in the microwave and whisk in the remaining ingredients (except parmesan and parsley). Pour evenly over rolls.

Cover with foil and let sit for 5-10 minutes, then bake covered for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake for an additional 5 minutes.