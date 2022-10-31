Wonder Bread is Coming to The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and Brings Amazing Recipes With Them

Turkey Cranberry Dinner Rolls (9 Servings)
INGREDIENTS
1 pack of Wonder® Dinner Rolls
2 cups diced turkey
1 cup cranberry sauce or relish
6 slices Swiss cheese
6 Tbsp butter
1 Tbsp yellow mustard
1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1/2 Tbsp dried minced onion Salt and pepper to taste
1 Tbsp parsley
1 cup Parmesan cheese
DIRECTIONS
-
Preheat oven to 325°F. Cover 9×13 baking pan with foil and spray with nonstick spray.
-
Remove rolls from the package in one piece, cutting the entire slab in half lengthwise (creating one-half of “tops” and one-half of “bottoms”.)
-
Place the bottom half in a foil-covered pan and layer with turkey, cranberry sauce, and cheese. Add the top half of the rolls.
-
Melt butter in the microwave and whisk in the remaining ingredients (except parmesan and parsley). Pour evenly over rolls.
-
Cover with foil and let sit for 5-10 minutes, then bake covered for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake for an additional 5 minutes.
-
Sprinkle with parsley and parmesan cheese. Slice into individual rolls, and enjoy!
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top