Wonder Bread is Coming to The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and Brings Amazing Recipes With Them

Wonder Bread Stuffing
INGREDIENTS
1 loaf of Wonder® Classic White Bread
1⁄2 c unsalted butter
3 c chopped onion
2 1⁄2 c chopped celery
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
1 1⁄2 tbsp. chopped fresh sage
1 1⁄2 tbsp chopped fresh thyme
2 tsp celery seeds
Pinch of grated nutmeg
Pinch of ground cloves
1 tsp kosher salt
1⁄2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
1 1⁄2 cup low-salt chicken broth
DIRECTIONS
In a large skillet over medium heat, melt half the butter. Add onion, celery, garlic, sage, thyme, celery seeds, nutmeg, cloves, and salt.
Cover and cook until onions are soft, about 5-7 minutes. Remove from heat.
In a large bowl, toss the sautéed vegetables with bread cubes and season with pepper. Melt the remaining butter and pour over stuffing along with broth, then toss to coat.
Bake covered at 325°F until heated through, about 50 minutes. For a crisp top, uncover for the last 15 minutes of baking. Enjoy!
