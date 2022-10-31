Food & Drink

Wonder Bread is Coming to The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and Brings Amazing Recipes With Them

Wonder Bread Stuffing
4
Wonder Bread 2 / 4
by Tom Lorenzo
Oct 31, 2022

Wonder Bread Stuffing

 

INGREDIENTS

1 loaf of Wonder® Classic White Bread
1⁄2 c unsalted butter
3 c chopped onion
2 1⁄2 c chopped celery
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
1 1⁄2 tbsp. chopped fresh sage
1 1⁄2 tbsp chopped fresh thyme
2 tsp celery seeds
Pinch of grated nutmeg
Pinch of ground cloves
1 tsp kosher salt
1⁄2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
1 1⁄2 cup low-salt chicken broth

DIRECTIONS

  1. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt half the butter. Add onion, celery, garlic, sage, thyme, celery seeds, nutmeg, cloves, and salt.

  2. Cover and cook until onions are soft, about 5-7 minutes. Remove from heat.

  3. In a large bowl, toss the sautéed vegetables with bread cubes and season with pepper. Melt the remaining butter and pour over stuffing along with broth, then toss to coat.

  4. Bake covered at 325°F until heated through, about 50 minutes. For a crisp top, uncover for the last 15 minutes of baking. Enjoy! 

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink