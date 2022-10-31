Wonder Bread is Coming to The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and Brings Amazing Recipes With Them

INGREDIENTS

1 loaf of Wonder® Classic White Bread

1⁄2 c unsalted butter

3 c chopped onion

2 1⁄2 c chopped celery

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 1⁄2 tbsp. chopped fresh sage

1 1⁄2 tbsp chopped fresh thyme

2 tsp celery seeds

Pinch of grated nutmeg

Pinch of ground cloves

1 tsp kosher salt

1⁄2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 1⁄2 cup low-salt chicken broth

DIRECTIONS

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt half the butter. Add onion, celery, garlic, sage, thyme, celery seeds, nutmeg, cloves, and salt.

Cover and cook until onions are soft, about 5-7 minutes. Remove from heat.

In a large bowl, toss the sautéed vegetables with bread cubes and season with pepper. Melt the remaining butter and pour over stuffing along with broth, then toss to coat.