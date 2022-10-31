Wonder Bread is Coming to The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and Brings Amazing Recipes With Them

Wonder Leftover Thanksgiving Sandwich (2 Servings)

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp. mayonnaise

2 tbsp. Dijon mustard

4 slices Wonder Classic White Bread

2 c. leftover roasted turkey

1/2 c. cranberry sauce

1/2 c. leftover stuffing

1/4 c. gravy, warmed

1/4 c. baby arugula

DIRECTIONS

1. In a small bowl, mix together mayo and mustard. Spread one side of two pieces of bread with Dijonnaise mixture. This is your base for both sandwiches.

2. Top each of the two slices of bread with 1 cup of turkey, 2 tablespoons cranberry sauce, 1⁄4 cup of stuffing, and then 2 tablespoons of gravy and spinach.

3. Place second pieces of bread on top to complete sandwiches and serve.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!