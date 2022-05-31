Sour beers, made for centuries in Belgium and only recently gaining popularity stateside, are just what they sound like: brews that have been given a funky flavor during fermentation by the introduction of bacteria and wild yeasts. Sour beers aren’t always sour, however, and are often called American wild ales in recognition of the fact that the flavor range of these beers are expansive—from dry and hay-like to tart and fruity.

By any name wild beers are now one of the most creative corners of the world’s beer scene and among the most complex beers to drink in the world—able to replace a great bottle of wine at the center of any meal. Here is a list to get you started.

Best Sour Beers and Wild Ales in the World

1. Wicked Weed Oblivion Sour Red

Ashville, North Carolina has become one of the country’s hottest brewing scenes, but most of the talk has been about the national craft breweries that have established second homes in and around the city rather than the natives. Wicked Weed brews on a smaller scale, but their best beers don’t play second fiddle to anyone. The Oblivion Sour Red shows what the fuss is all about. It’s a dark sour with a cherry pie nose in the Belgian Flemish tradition. The sourness is light and lends a balance the malt body with great fruit flavors from an addition of blackberries and a dry finish.

