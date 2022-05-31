10. Allagash’s Coolship Resurgam

When Allagash Brewing Company’s founder Rob Tod decided to try his hand at spontaneously fermented beer he jumped right in the deep end and installed a shallow copper coolship in a small anteroom adjoining the barrel aging area of his brewery. Allagash takes they’re cues from the Belgians and limits their brewing of these spontaneous beers with the seasons, looking for nights when the cold air approaches, but doesn’t quite reach freezing temperatures.

Resurgam is brewed in the tradition of a guezue by blending one, two and three year old vintages of spontaneously fermented beers together. The flavor is reminiscent of hay, funky barnyard notes and a deep, but not overwhelming lactic sourness.

Other wild standouts from Allagash: Coolship Red, a raspberry sour

