5. Brooklyn Brewery’s Wild Streak

One advantage that American wild brewers have over their Belgian counterparts is that while they’re inspired by brewing traditions, they’re not bound by them. Brooklyn Brewery’s Wild Streak is a perfect example of a beer that draws from Belgian tradition in it’s use of bettanomyces to lend a funky Belgian aspect to a powerful golden ale that is given an added punch bye extended aging in bourbon barrels. The more aggressive vanilla flavors imparted by the American oak add a wonderful complexity to this strong svelte, golden sipper.

