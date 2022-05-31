6. Brouwerij rie Fonteinen’s Oude Kriek

So much of the artistry of Belgian lambic brewing comes into play at the blending stage that some lambic beer producers outsource the brewing operation entirely to focus on aging and blending the sour beers. The best of these exclusive blenders is Armand Debelden who sells his beers under the Drie Fonteinen (3 Fountains) label. You can’t go wrong with any of the Drie Fonteinen beers, but we recommend the Kriek which spotlights sour cherries amidst the funky barnyard notes of the base beer.

Other Standouts from Drie Fonteinen: Oude Gueuze, blend of young and old lambic; Framboose, with raspberries; anything else you can get your mitts on

