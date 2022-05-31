2. Jester King’s Detritivore

Despite arcane beer regulations that limit what brewers can do in Texas, Jester King has found ways to turn out some of the country’s best sours for the past few years. Detritivore is brewed with a blend of traditional beer yeast, wild yeast, and bacteria. True to Belgium’s Lambic tradition they use aged hops — fresh hops can impede the activity of the souring bacteria. Sour cherries are added for a bright fruit flavor. The beer is tart but not painfully sour, and the finish is dry for a great drinkability.

