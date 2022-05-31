4. Goose Island’s Gillian

Goose Island is most famous for it’s Bourbon County lineup of barrel aged beers, but their sour barrel program known informally as the sister’s is every bit as formidable as their stronger siblings. Each of the beers in this series bears a female name and they range from pretty good to outstanding. Our favorite though is Gillian, which is also the most unique with additions of strawberries, honey and white pepper.

Gillian is extremely delicate with a light puckering sourness that dances with the strawberries fruit and wisps of honey in the nose and flavor. There’s a deep bretty funk that runs underneath it all and the light touch of pepper comes into play at the finish to help dry it out.

Other wild standouts from Goose Island: Juliet, a raspberry sour; Halia, a peach sour best when enjoyed young

