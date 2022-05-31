11. O’Dell’s Brazzle

For our money O’ Dell Brewing Company is one of the most underrated in the United States. We’ve long been fans of their IPA and Scottish style beers, but were only recently acquainted with their standout sours. Our favorite is Brazzle, a nickname for Fool’s Gold, and a reference to this beer’s somewhat unlikely golden color for a raspberry sour beer. For our money it’s as pretty as it is tasty. The sourness is subtle, but brisk enough to offset the fruitiness of the raspberries and the barnyard flavors of a long barrel fermentation.

Other wild standouts from O’Dell: Brombeere Blackberry Gose, a salty kettle soured session beer with blackberries; Friek, a hybrid Kriek and Framboise

