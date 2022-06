18. Russian River Supplication

Russian River ages this seven-percent Belgian-style brown ale in Pinot Noir barrels from nearby Sonoma County wineries, adding sour cherries and wild yeasts to up the complexity. After roughly a year of aging, the resulting beer emerges with a balance of funky yeast, tart wine, and sweet malt flavors.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!