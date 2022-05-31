14. The Rare Barrel’s Ensorcelled

Barrel-aging sour beers is a highly variable process, you can pitch the same culture of wild yeast and bacteria in several barrels and get very different results in each. The key for sour beer producers is to evaluate each barrel individually and blend the beers down to the best possible final beer. Some barrels pick develop unwanted flavors and find their way to the floor drain. Occasionally though, certain barrels produce a stellar beer that outstrips every one of its neighbors. The search for these rare barrels became the inspiration for Jay Goodwin’s Rare Barrel blending operation in Berkley, California.

Goodwin contract brews his beers at Heretic Brewing and focuses his own efforts on blending his acidic creations to perfection. Our favorite so far is Ensorcelled, a dark American sour aged with raspberries. The nose mixes toasted and chocolate notes with a rich fruitiness from the raspberries. The beer drinks with a puckering tartness and a beguiling complexity.

Other wild standouts from the Rare Barrel: Apropos of Nothing — a golden sour with elderberries and lavender, Home Sour Home a golden sour with peaches, cinnamon and vanilla bean

