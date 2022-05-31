9. Upland Brewing’s Persimmon Lambic

Belgian brewers tend to utilize native fruits in their lambic beers and we’re always happy to see American brewers scour their own regions for ingredients when they’re brewing in the lambic tradition. Bloomington Indiana’s local persimmon’s are used in Upland’s Persimmon Lambic which is added to barrels of golden sour beer after a year’s worth of aging in oak barrels. The beer drinks with a nice acidic zip and bears lightly fruity lemonlike notes before finishing with a beautiful dryness.

