Yeti Just Launched The Ideal At Home Drinking Companion

With the spring around the corner, it’s gonna start getting warmer out there. When it gets warmer, you’re going to want to enjoy some time in the sun. Go out in the backyard and enjoy a nice cold drink. And you’re going to want to get the perfect Drinking Companion from Yeti, the Rambler 10 oz. Lowball.

Yeti is always a great spot for you to pick up some new gear for you to enjoy your time outdoors. Stuff like coolers and backpacks. And that is why the Rambler 10 oz. Lowball is a great item that they just launched. Because wherever you feel like hanging out with a cold drink, this mug won’t let you down.

How does the Rambler 10 oz. Lowball help keep your drink cold? Well, it’s because of how it’s made. This amazing mug is made with double-wall vacuum insulation. That means whatever your drinking will stay the same temp as you drink. Coffee will stay hot and ice water will stay cold.

That’s not all the Rambler 10 oz. Lowball does to keep your drinks cold. It does so with the Magslider Lid. This is a lid with a magnet built into it. That way when you’re not drinking from it, the lid stays shut. That’ll keep the heat or the cold from leaking out of the mug, keeping your drink fresh. Not to mention keeping it in the mug.

This Rambler 10 oz. Lowball is a perfect addition to any home. Whether you want to drink in the house or out in the sun, this mug won’t fail you. Its stainless steel design will keep it intact while keeping your drinks fresh. So pick one up now and get ready for some tasty refreshments with an amazing Drinking Companion this Spring.

Get It: Pick up the Rambler 10 oz. Lowball ($20) at Yeti

