You’ll Enjoy Your Water a Lot More With the Help of Analemma

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We aren’t coming out here with some surprising news by telling you guys that drinking water is important. You need to stay hydrated to keep your body properly functioning. Our bodies are mostly made up of water and there’s a reason why we need to drink so much water during the day. Doesn’t hurt that drinking water when you’re parched just feels pretty damn good.

It’s also no secret that drinking tap water isn’t the highest quality experience around. Even if you’re in a town with a great water system, it’s just not the best kind of water around. And you want the best. We all want the best. By drinking less than stellar water, it can affect you in myriad ways. Energy issues and the like. But that doesn’t have to be a problem anymore when you start using Analemma.

Analemma is a great product and one that can be simply, and mistakenly, called a water purifier. It does more than clean up the water for you. What this little gadget does is revolutionary. This device radically changes the state of drinking water by rearranging H20 molecules into a liquid crystalline structure which powerfully enhances the properties of the water.

Now, that may not sound like much to you. It certainly didn’t sound that way to us at first glance. But we dug a little deeper and found a recent independent study by GlycanAge. This study shows that people who have been drinking Analemma water experienced an incredible 1-12 years of biological age rejuvenation. Think about that. On the cellular level, their system got rejuvenated. The identical twins (double-blind) study revealed almost instant brainwave harmonization upon drinking the water. Scientists discovered that any biological system exposed to Analemma water experiences a significant increase in vitality, in a word it thrives.

How does Analemma work? That’s a good question to be asking. You notice that it’s a clear crystal tube that looks like a straw if you aren’t looking too closely. But this straw is filled with Mother Water which takes an entire year to create. By sticking this tube into the water and swirling it around a bit, your water will get that charge. For even stronger benefits, let the wand charge under the sun once or twice a week.

When you pick up Analemma, you won’t just be locked in to using it at home. It’s a tiny little instrument that can be brought with you wherever you go. The purchase comes with a stainless steel case and a silicone cap. So if you go on a work trip somewhere, you can be sure that you’re getting the best water possible.

Now, it’s one thing for us to say that Analemma is great. But the reviews from customers have been pretty ecstatic as well. A litany of testimonials that rave about the benefits and the ease of use. So if you want to join in on the fun and get yourself the best water possible so you can feel more vital than before, you should pick one of these up right now. You won’t regret it.