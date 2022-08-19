Your Home Bar Isn’t Complete Without This Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Do you like hosting people at your home? Some do, some don’t. Nothing wrong with either answer. But if you do like to host people, then you need to be prepared to host them properly. And one of the best ways to be properly prepared for a hangout session at the house is to have this Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit in your life to help you make some fantastic drinks.

Every home should have a good, well-stocked home bar in it. Whether it’s to host folks or to kick back and relax after a long day, every home needs libations within reach. Which means you need all the goodies that are found within this Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit.

What can be found in the Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit you ask? Well, very simply put, a good deal of great stuff. You get 3 pouring tips, a bar spoon, a Hawthorne strainer, a cocktail shaker, a corkscrew, a muddler, 2 double jiggers, ice tongs, a fine strainer, a bottle opener, and a lemon zester/channel knife.

Sounds like a lot of stuff, right? Well, it is. And it’s all the stuff you need besides the booze to make yourself some fun cocktails. And they’re all incredibly well made, so they’ll last a good long while as well as adding a good deal of class to your home with their sleek style.

If you like to make a drink that’s a little more elaborate than a shot over ice, then you need the Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit in your home. Hell, we think all homes should have one of these to make any part much more enjoyable. Pick one of these up now while the getting is still good folks. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit ($55) at Amazon

