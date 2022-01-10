Your Kitchen Isn’t Complete Without This Instant Vortex Air Fryer

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Having an easy-to-use kitchen makes the daily meal prep go a whole lot easier. Trying to consolidate everything makes life so much easier for you. Less clutter and so forth. It also doesn’t hurt when the gadgets in your kitchen work like a dream. Which is the case with the Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer.

When we say consolidate, the Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer definitely fits that bill. Because it doesn’t just air fry food for you, even though it does that like a pro. But it also broils, bakes, roasts, dehydrates, reheats, rotisserie’s, toasts, and warms. That’s a lot for one gadget to do, but it can do it.

Being able to get rid of a ton of other gadgets because of the Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer is great. Then when it’s set up, you will get to see how easy it is to use. It’s got a simple UI that makes choosing what you wanna do and for how long so easy. But it gets even easier thanks to the ability to program buttons to cook certain items in a specific way.

Once you start using this, you will see how great it cooks each food item. A nice and even cook that will make your meals even more delectable than ever. That’s thanks to the EvenCrisp tech that helps the food get prepared in the perfect way so you are never left wanting.

Picking up the Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer is gonna make life so much easier for you cooks out there. Streamlining the kitchen with something this dynamic and effective at this price is a smart move. So pick one up while you still can and get the kitchen improved in no time.

Get It: Pick up the Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer ($100; was $140) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!