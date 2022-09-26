Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Every home should have a nice little home bar in it. A good collection of tasty bottles that you can crack open when guests are around so you can treat them to great drinks. Now, there are too many options one can roll with when it comes to good liquor bottles. But the Eight Reserve by 818 is a new bottle that makes an easy case for itself.

Having just launched on September 16th, 2022, the Eight Reserve by 818 is a bottle that is impressive the second you get it in your house. Just look at that bottle. That’s not the bottle of mediocre tequila. That’s the bottle of a brand that knows they got something special on its hands. And that confidence is not misplaced at all.

When making the Eight Reserve by 818, 818 wanted to make one of the best tequilas ever. And we gotta say, having tried out a bottle ourselves, we can say that they are definitely in the race. When you drink this down, be it straight or in a mixed drink, you will taste how rich and smooth it is going down.

This was done with painstaking care. The Master Tequileros used all that experience of there’s to make a drink that doesn’t disappoint. Using a blend of Añejo and Extra Añejo that’s been aged 8 years, it’s got a copper amber body and color with a taste profile that has some agave, vanilla, cinnamon, dried berries, and praline in it to give it a very smooth finish.

Having tried out the Eight Reserve by 818 ourselves, it is in our most humble opinion that this should be the centerpiece tequila in any home bar. It’s got the taste that just hits differently than other bottles. It’ll become a fast favorite, even for folk that aren’t tequila drinkers like us. Grab a bottle now and jump on the train early. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Eight Reserve by 818 ($200) at Reserve Bar

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

The 14 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

The 4 Best Multivitamin For Men: Support Health and Performance

The Best Egg Protein Powders