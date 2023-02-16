Your Pup Needs These Greenies Natural Dog Dental Treats

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like having a dog. Those furry little monsters are just big bundles of energy and love. Unconditional love that makes the days so much better. And since those pups know how to make us happy, it only makes sense for us to make their lives better when we can. Which we can do with the Greenies Natural Dog Dental Treats.

Dogs love treats. There’s no surprise there. They live off getting some nice snacks when they do something good. Or if they’re just near the treat stash. It’s all about snacks for them. And these will more than satisfy their neverending hunger. But these will also help to keep their smiles nice and bright.

Keeping our dog’s happy means keeping them healthy. Dental health also counts too. We don’t tend to brush our dog’s teeth twice a day. So you need help keeping their gums and teeth healthy so they don’t get sick. With the ingredients of the Greenies Natural Dog Dental Treats, their teeth will be right as rain.

It’s not just the ingredients that help to keep the dog’s smile healthy. It’s the unique texture of them. That texture helps to get down to the gums so tartar and plaque to aid in the whole process. With those treats giving them a blast of freshness to prevent that horrible dog breath, these treats are a must-own.

We know that because we give our dogs the Greenies Natural Dog Dental Treats when they do good. Not too often though. Gotta dole them out so they don’t get overwhelmed with them. But if you want to give your dog a happier life, then you should head on over to Petco right now and grab a box.

Get It: Pick up the Greenies Natural Dog Dental Treats ($40; was $52) at Petco

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

The Men’s Journal Valentine’s Day Gift Guide 2023

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Last Minute Gift Guide 2022

The Men’s Journal Video Game Gift Guide 2022