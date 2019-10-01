Pennsylvania’s famous Yuengling Brewery and the legendary Hershey Company are rolling out a special, limited-edition beer this fall. Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter is a collaborative beer release, marrying America’s No. 1 chocolate bar with one of Yuengling’s most legendary beers.

“We saw a unique opportunity to partner with Hershey’s, a brand known worldwide for its iconic, delicious tasting chocolate, to deliver fans our first-ever beer collaboration,” explained Jennifer Yuengling, vice president of operations and 6th Generation Brewer, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., in a press release.

Hershey’s Chocolate Porter is an easy-drinking 4.7 percent ABV, positioned as a food-ready pairing beer. Yuengling says the porter will marry notes of chocolate “with caramel and dark roasted malts for a smooth, rich and delightfully chocolaty finish.” It’s best enjoyed with cheeses, barbecued and smoked meats and, of course, dessert.

Yuengling started the project with its nearly-200-year-old Dark Brewed Porter recipe as the template. The original porter is creamy, full-bodied, and shows subtle, malty notes of chocolate. They spent a year crafting this new chocolate porter, which will also be seasonal, and draft-only in select locations.

Beyond the gimmick, this partnership is a weighty and long overdue crossing of two storied brands. The Hershey Company is celebrating 125 years this year (they opened their doors in Hershey, PA, in 1894). And D. G. Yuengling & Son is nearing 200 years officially, as it first opened its doors 1829, in Pottsville, PA.

Starting later this month, you can get a draft of Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter in some bars and eateries throughout a few states, specifically Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Washington D.C., Delaware, Indiana, and Kentucky. Fans can find the closest location that serves Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter by visiting the “Find Our Beer” link here.